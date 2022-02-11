This cool Android 12 feature will soon arrive on OnePlus, Samsung and other phones

Google has confirmed in a blog post that Android 12's cool dynamic colour theming system will soon arrive on other Android smartphones. With the release of Android 12 and the introduction of Material You, Google introduced a new dynamic theming system that extracts the colours from a wallpaper on your phone to spread it across different system and app UI elements.

The colour change is visible across the OS, including the Settings, icons, Quick Settings tiles, and any app with Material You support. Currently, this feature is exclusively available for only those who own a Pixel phone. But, the good news is that the feature will soon be available for other Android users too.

Google has announced that smartphone brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi and Tecno will offer this key feature of Google's Material You design as and when your smartphone receives Android 12. Though, Samsung and Xiaomi already offer their own versions of theme options to users.

However, OEMs may take some time to roll out this feature, as Google hinted that there is still some work left to make sure that the feature works well across all Android smartphones. Additionally, the dynamic colour theme could look different when implemented on different devices as OEMs could customize them. Whatever may be the case, it is a good thing that soon most Android users will get to use Android 12's cool dynamic theming feature.

"As more Android 12 devices land in the next couple months, our OEM partners are working with us to ensure that key design APIs, especially around dynamic colour, work consistently across the Android ecosystem so developers can have peace of mind and users can benefit from a cohesive experience," Rohan Shah, a product manager on Android, said in the blog.

If you own a Google Pixel phone, then you can try out the feature right away. Just visit the Settings app on your device and tap on Wallpaper & Style. You can then select a colourful wallpaper, after which a theme palette will pop up. You can choose any theme that you think will look good.