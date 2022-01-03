This is how much Oppo Enco M32 may cost in India, launch set for Wednesday

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has announced the Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style wireless headphones will be launched in India on January 5. It will replace the successor of Oppo Enco M31 from last year.

The Oppo Enco M32 has slightly larger 10mm drivers compared to 9.2mm on the older version. It is IP55-rated for dust and water resistance instead of only IPX5 water resistance. An Oppo Enco M32 teaser image on the Amazon app has divulged the price even before the Bluetooth earphones go official.

The wireless earbuds are expected to cost Rs. 1,799, however, the wireless earbuds will be available for Rs. 1,499 as an introductory offer.

The Enco M32 has a much better 28-hour battery life, unlike the meagre 12-hour endurance on the Enco M31. But unfortunately, in order to last longer, the newer product drops support for Hi-Res Audio and LDAC. But it does bring a dual-connection feature.

The Oppo Enco M32 earphones come with an ergonomic fin design and magnetic earbuds which use a Hall-effect switch. They are equipped with 10mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm Dynamic drivers and have an independent bass chamber design for deep, punchy bass.

It comes with a USB-C port for charging. With a 10-minute charging span, it allows you to play 20-hour of non-stop music. As per a report by 91mobiles, the TWS earbuds will launch in India in either January 2022 end or early February 2022. Although the design details and specifications of the earbuds are not yet teased, they are likely to look similar to Oppo Enco Air.

A dedicated microsite on the Oppo website reveals the key specifications of the earphones. They are said to offer a total of 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. There is an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The earphones could be compatible with Android and iOS.

Meanwhile, Oppo has begun to distribute the ColorOS 12 stable upgrade for the Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Reno 5 5G as planned. The update is currently only available in a few locations. However, the business expects to expand the deployment to new areas in the near future.

One can also manually start it if you do not want to wait. To do so, go to Settings > Software Updates > click on the gear icon in the top right corner > select "Trial Version" and then click on the "Apply now" button.