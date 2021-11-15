This is OnePlus 10 Pro or so says the leaked photos that show new design, new camera module

Rumours are hot on the OnePlus 10 Pro and several leaks have hinted at what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone. Building on to these leaks, new render images of the device have now surfaced on the internet giving us our first ever look on the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro months before its launch. Interestingly, yet another leak also hints at the potential launch date for the phone.

As for the renders, the new images show the complete OnePlus 10 Pro from all the angles, and in two different colour options. Of course, nothing is confirmed officially as of now but these renders seem to be aligned with everything that has been speculated about the phone so far. This includes the reworked camera module at the back as well as the the curved display at the front.

From what can be seen in the images shared by OnLeaks and Zouton, OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a square shaped camera module placed towards one edge of the phone. This module will include a total of three lenses along with an LED flash. Hasselblad branding can also be seen sprawled vertically across the module, ensuring that OnePlus will continue its partnership with the company for the optics on its next flagship phone.

