This is our first look at OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition, here is all that we know so far

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition was officially announced by the company earlier this week. Though no information on what it carries and how it looks has been shared till now. So for the time being, we still rely on leaks on the smartphone to know how it might shape up. A new such leak gives us more insight and our first ever look on the device.

To recall, OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition has been launched as the product of the company's partnership with Bandai Namco, and commemorates the renowned game Pac-Man. For this, the special edition Nord 2 comes with new colour, material and finish. It will be available in a single variant that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 37,999, a Rs 3,000 jump from the regular OnePlus Nord 2 that features the same memory options.

The launch of the device was announced through a forum post by OnePlus that did not share anymore information on the device. A new tweet by noted tipster Evan Blass now shares the much sought first look of the OnePlus smartphone. The tweet comes with an image displaying the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition kept with the screen up.

From what can be seen in the picture, the Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will come with special UI elements which have been designed around the Pac-Man theme. The lock screen of the device, for instance, features small Pac-Man characters around the fingerprint sensor, which has also been designed as a maze.

There are, of course, other design changes too. Here is what we know about the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition till now.

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition: All that we know

Little more can be seen in the image shared by Blass on Twitter. Though at the time of the device's launch in India, the OnePlus forum had mentioned that the new Nord 2 edition will come with a redesigned rear panel that features a glow-in-the-dark maze inspired by the legendary video game.

Other than this, we can expect to see a custom UI on the OxygenOS on Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, a fact even backed by Blass' recent image. We may also see Pac-Man inspired icons, live wallpapers, animations and even a custom camera filter. Of course, the device will come with the Pac-Man 256 game pre-installed on it.

Hardware specifications are not out yet but we can expect to see the same hardware as on the regular Nord 2 variant. This means the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 410ppi. It will measure 158.9x73.2x8.25mm and weigh 189 grams.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, clocked at 3GHz and paired with Mali G77 MC9 GPU. There will be a LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage as mentioned above. The phone will come with either Oxygen OS 11 or ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will sport a triple-lens camera setup at the back that features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there will be a 32-megapixel IMX615 sensor with EIS for selfies.

OnePlus Nord 2 will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that will also feature 65W fast charging. Connectivity options will include 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-Type C.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will be yet another special edition phone for the Nord 2, after the Marvel, McLaren, and Harry Potter editions. There's no word on its availability as of now, but we can expect it to go on sale in the coming few days.