This is our first look at the OnePlus 10 Pro set to launch on January 11

The first official OnePlus 10 Pro teaser shows off the all-new triple rear camera array alongside the Hasselblad camera branding at the back. The new OnePlus flagship is all set to launch in China next week, January 11, to be specific. So, as expected, the OnePlus 10 Pro will make its way first in China.

In a tweet, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, shared the first look of the OnePlus 10 Pro. "We've worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module," Lau wrote in a tweet.

By the first looks of it, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a massive refresh from the existing OnePlus 9 Pro. Interestingly, the company hasn't shared any glimpses of the OnePlus 10, which hints that the company may announce it later and could focus on the OnePlus 10 Pro at its January 11 launch.

Apart from other details, a tweet by the OnePlus Twitter handle confirms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to pack a larger 5000mAh battery while coming with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Much like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to pack an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The tweet by OnePlus also reveals that the 10 Pro will come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest (Green) colours.

While the official launch is now just a week away, we can expect to hear more details about the OnePlus 10 Pro in the coming days.