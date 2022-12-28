This under Rs 3,000 smartwatch looks just like Apple’s most expensive Watch Ultra

Apple launched its most expensive smartwatch - Apple Watch Ultra - alongside iPhone 14 series at its fall 2022 event in October. The Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is said to be the most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever. With premium looks and titanium build, the Apple Watch is specially designed, keeping in mind athletes and adventurers. But priced at Rs 89,900, this smartwatch is not affordable for most Indians out there. Now, what if we tell you that soon you can get a smartwatch that looks similar to Apple Watch Ultra for just under Rs 3000 and no we are not talking about any clone or first copy.

Indian smart wearable brand Fire-Boltt is reportedly all set to launch a new smartwatch that is said to be a doppelganger of Apple Watch Ultra, at least from the design side. Called Fire Boltt Gladiator, the smartwatch is said to cost around Rs 2,499. The company hasn't officially confirmed the pricing yet but it is definitely going to be under Rs 3,000. The official pricing will be revealed on December 30. The smartwatch is currently listed on Amazon India website with details on its features and specifications.

Fire Boltt Gladiator specifications

As per the Amazon listing, the Fire Boltt Gladiator reveals that the smartwatch will have a 1.96-inch display, which is actually bigger than Apple Watch Ultra. The smartwatch will boast 600 NITS peak brightness and a narrow frame design that looks somewhat similar to Watch Ultra.

The company claims that the upcoming Gladiator smartwatch will offer up to 7 days battery life up to 2 days of battery on Bluetooth calling. On standby, the smartwatch is said to offer up to 20 days' battery life. For protection, the company reveals that the smartwatch comes with crack resistance, dust resistance and water resistance with IP67 rating.

The Amazon teaser also reveals that the Fire Boltt Gladiator will include more than 123 sports modes, such as -- running and calorie tracking, heart monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, women health tracking, and more. The upcoming smartwatch will also offer GPS tracking, voice assistance support and some inbuilt games too.

As per the teaser, the design of the Fire Boltt Gladiator looks similar to Apple Watch Ultra. However, on the specification side, the Apple Watch Ultra is way more advanced, tough, and premium, of course. The Apple Watch Ultra targets niche users - especially athletes and adventurers -- while the Boltt Gladiator is clearly targeting consumers who want a good yet budget smartwatch.