Tinder brings 3 new safety features to combat harassment on the dating app

Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps used by Indians. Millions of users use the dating app in India and, with that, the incidents of hate speech, sexual exploitation, and harassment have also increased on the platform in the last couple of years. Tinder understands that and has launched three new safety features for users today. The company has also introduced a few enhancements to its "Does This Bother You?" and "Are You Sure?" features.

Tinder has introduced three new safety features for users. The first feature is the incognito mode, which basically allows users to swipe profiles on the app without showing their own profile. In simple words, the new incognito mode allows users to swipe at profiles on the app without revealing their identity to everyone. It should be noted that whichever profile the user swipes into will be able to see the user in their recommendations. The company says that this feature is a step up from fully hiding your profile on the Tinder app.

The second safety feature that the dating app has introduced is – Block Profile. The new feature provides an option for users to choose who they want to see on Tinder. With the Block Profile feature, users will be able to block people when profiles are suggested or before matching, so that those profiles don't show up again. Basically, with the launch of the feature, Tinder is making it easy to avoid seeing a boss or an ex on the platform. This new feature comes in addition to Block Contacts and blocking following making a report.

The third feature that Tinder has introduced is called long press reporting. The feature simply simplifies the process of reporting bad behaviour on the platform. Long press reporting lets users tap and hold offensive messages, launching the reporting flow directly in the chat experience. Tinder now hopes more members will report bad behavior, allowing it to take appropriate action against accounts that violate the Community Guidelines and terms of use.

The dating app also brings enhancements to "Does This Bother You?" and "Are You Sure?" features. Tinder has updated these features by adding support for more language that Tinder classifies as harmful or inappropriate, such as terms related to hate speech, sexual exploitation, or harassment that are against its Community Guidelines.

"Every touchpoint in Tinder has been built with safety in mind, but we've heard from members that they aren't always aware of what safety features currently exist, how to use them, or how to approach staying safe when they take a conversation off the app," Rory Kozoll, VP of Product, Integrity at Tinder said. "We continually work with expert partners to expand our safety features, and to inform our efforts to help those entering online dating to form healthy relationships from the start. Through education and information, our goal is to make Tinder the safest place to meet new people online," he added.