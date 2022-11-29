Tinder dating trends 2022: Users want hygienic partners, prefer coffee dates over dinner

Tinder has released dating trends on its platform in 2022. The company says that users started going out on dates in full swing after two years of COVID-19-led lockdowns. The company's Year in Swipe report notes that many users are still not convinced about relationships, but they prefer "situationship" - a casual yet clearly defined relationship where partners avoid seeing others.

Tinder says the platform saw a 49 per cent increase in members adding the new relationship intention to their profiles. The report also highlights that 26 per cent of 1,018 Indian young adults (18 to 30 years) in Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad prefer coffee dates over dinner dates. 15 per cent like to go for picnics and 10 per cent prefer stand-up shows.

Similarly, the Year in Swipe report notes that alcohol-free dates have become a way for singles to be more authentic and 25 per cent of surveyed individuals "drink less" on dates. The use of alcohol emojis for beer and wine on profiles decreased by 40 per cent and 25 per cent year-on-year, respectively. In India, emojis for tea, coffee and outdoors increased in 2022. In terms of preferences in partners, 73 per cent of young singles surveyed across all genders said they were looking for someone who is clear about what they want and has good hygiene. The data is based on Tinder Bios from January 2022 - October 2022.

Tinder allows users to link Spotify to Tinder profiles to let others view what songs they are listening to. The report notes that the top songs from Spotify on Tinder in 2022 are We Don't Talk About Bruno, As it Was by Harry Styles, Pasoori by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi, I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone and Doja Cat, and Excuses by AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, and Intense. Moreover, the top five talked-about issues include LGBTQ+, environment, mental health, feminism, Ukraine, and cyber safety.

Lastly, Tinder's in-app video calling feature is gaining momentum in India. Hyderabad has been crowned the chattiest city for video chats, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru.