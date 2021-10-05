To fix WhatsApp and Instagram outage, Facebook teams had to manually reset servers

In what pushed half the world's population into a momentary digital detox, Facebook and its family of apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, were down for over six hours on Monday. While the outage sent internet users especially from India whose online population clocks massive usage hours for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook into a frenzy, it was an embarrassing time for Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook. The outage was so bad and so serious that even Facebook's internal systems were down. This means Facebook's employees could not assess the glitch because the security systems would not let them in. What followed was a little short of a rescue operation.

According to the New York Times, Facebook had to send a small team of engineers to its Santa Clara (in California) data centre where the team had to physically enter the server room and find out what caused the outage, which began at 9.10 pm IST on Monday. And because the security badges of these engineers were not working, they had to force their way in and then manually reset the servers.

The outage had also hampered Facebook's internal communications channels, including Workplace, forcing employees to switch to platforms such as Outlook, LinkedIn, and Discord.

In a memo released internally, Facebook's global security operations centre said the outage was "a HIGH risk to the People, MODERATE risk to Assets and a HIGH risk to the Reputation of Facebook." That is serious because this was the biggest outage Facebook suffered in years. The last time Facebook caught itself in the middle of an outage was in 2019 when a technical glitch kept the services suspended for about 24 hours. Since then, Facebook and its apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, have turned more into the platforms that people use to do business on. The outage temporarily suspended that, too.

The engineers were able to fix the issue after breaking into the server room. Later, Facebook apologised for being away from the internet for about six hours. "To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us," said Facebook.

In a separate blog post, Facebook explained why the outage happened. There were configuration changes on the company's backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between the data centres and those changes are what led to the outage that lasted nearly six hours. "This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook said. The company also pointed out that there was no data compromise because of this misconfiguration in the servers.

The nightmare for Facebook may be over, but it has impacted Facebook's reputation as the outage followed the whistleblower's identity reveal. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost more than $6 billion during the outage, and the shares of Facebook dropped by about 5 per cent.