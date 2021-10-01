TRAI's directive of minimum 2 Mbps speed followed by around 98 per cent of broadband connections, as per Ookla

Most broadband connections in India now meet the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s 2 Mbps speed threshold, which was recommended by the regulator recently, according to data from mobile and broadband network intelligence firm Ookla. Ookla on Thursday released data based on its Speedtest Intelligence findings and used TRAI's recently published draft recommendations as the benchmark. The Speedtest Intelligence data shows only 2.5 per cent of current Indian fixed connections fail to meet TRAI's new 2 Mbps broadband grade.



The new categories of fixed broadband speed rolled out by TRAI beyond this new baseline include basic which is between 2 and 50 Mbps, fast which is between 50 and 300 Mbps and super fast which is greater than 300 Mbps. The report notes that currently, fixed broadband connections sit at the boundary between "Basic" and "Fast" broadband. The report notes that the fixed broadband penetration in India is below 10 per cent of households and that TRAI's new definition will help analysts track performance in the fixed broadband market.

It further notes that TRAI should consider a higher speed threshold for its definition of broadband. According to TRAI, current broadband penetration levels in India are approximately 55 per cent with mobile accounting for maximum share of this, which has strongly grown since the launch of 4G.

The report notes that the more populous cities in India have access to better broadband speeds. Over 70 per cent of connections in the States of Gujarat and Maharashtra fall into the Basic speed category, while almost half of connections in the States of Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Kamataka were at least Fast (>50 Mbps). The report further notes that the availability of "Super-fast" broadband in India is very low, ranging from a high of 1.5 per cent of connections in Delhi to 0 per cent in Sikkim. The availability of "Super-fast" broadband in India is very low, ranging from a high of 1.5 per cent of connections in Delhi to 0 per cent in Sikkim.

It also noted that while 65.1 per cent of the Indian populace live in rural areas, TRAI data shows that they account for a mere 5.6 per cent of total fixed broadband connections. The report also pointed out TRAI's recommendations to cable providers to branch out and provide broadband to their customer bases but the lack of these cable companies to manufacture the latest infrastructure. It noted that users could however opt for broadband connections if cable companies were to provide the services.





