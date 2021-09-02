Twitter launches Super Follows to let users earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content

Twitter has finally launched Super Follows, a feature that would let creators on the micro-blogging platform earn monthly revenue by posing subscriber-only content. Twitter says it wants users to create conversations about special topics and want to support the people creating them. Super Follows, is another paid feature like the previously introduced features like the Tip Jar and Ticketed Spaces, which was launched pretty recently.

Announcing the Super Follows feature, Esthr Crawford, Product Manager at Twitter said, "Today we're excited to introduce Super Follows, a new way for people to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on Twitter. With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers all while earning money."

The feature is open to all and can be used by any Twitter user who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter. The feature would be beneficial for people including activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skincare and beauty experts, comedians, fantasy sports experts, and more.