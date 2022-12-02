Twitter suspends Kanye West once again; here's what happened

Twitter on Friday once again suspended American rapper and designer Kanye West's account on the microblogging website, shortly restoring it from a life-time ban.

The suspension came after West tweeted antisemitic comments and praised Adolf Hitler. He tweeted a picture that appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David.

The Star of David is a recognised symbol of Judaism and the Jew community and Swastika is the principal symbol of Hitler's Nazi party.

A user reached out to Musk who has portrayed himself as a free speech absolutist, asking to 'fix Kanye'.

Musk repsonded to the tweet and said "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

An hour after Musk's response, the account was suspended and his antisemitic tweet was restricted.

Musk also clarified that West's account has been suspended for inciting violence.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.



West hasn't just stopped after being suspended, he took to Truth Social, Twitter rival that was launched by former U.S President Donlad Trump. West has leaked an alleged chat with Musk. The screenshot of the alleged chat shows Musk telling West that he has "gone too far", adding "this is not love."

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has also been banned from Instagram after he posted against the Jewish community in October. His antisemitic stance has also resulted in many brands, such as Adidas and GAP ending partnerships with him.

Ye also appeared in an interview with radio personality and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He said, "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world... I see good things about Hitler, also."