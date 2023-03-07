Updating Aadhaar will soon automatically update key details like address on your DigiLocker docs

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has reportedly been tasked with overseeing a system that would auto-update crucial government documents via Aadhaar. The development is said to be in the preliminary stage of conceptualisation and may take a while before the final system is introduced. As reported by The Economic Times, the government wants to build a system that will allow users to update information such as home addresses on key documents (such as driving licenses, ration cards, and voter ID cards) without the need to visit specific departments or ministries. The auto-updates will occur whenever citizens make updates to their Aadhaar card.

The home address on Aadhaar can be updated online, though other details, like DoB (date of birth), gender, mobile number, and email ID can only be updated via offline centres.

How does auto-update via Aadhaar work?

The report states that the system will primarily help users who store key government documents on DigiLocker. DigiLocker lets users digitally save documents such as licenses, PAN cards, and more, and can be highly useful during KYC processes that many online and offline platforms do these days.

Therefore, changes made to the Aadhaar card (for now demographic changes like house address) will be translated across other documents on DigiLocker on a "consent framework." It means DigiLocker can choose whether they want to opt-in for the auto-update service. An official told the publication:

"If, for instance, we get ten ministries on board, citizens updating their addresses on Aadhaar will be asked if they wish to get it auto-updated in the records of other ministries as well. Of the ten ministries, if they want it to be updated in only two ministries, they can checkmark those ministries in the dropdown menu, and the address will be updated with no breach of privacy."

Currently, MeitY seems to be working with limited ministries such as transport, rural development, and Panchayati Raj. It may later bring other departments on board to let users auto-update passports and so on. The ministry will develop software APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) for the auto-update frame.

Benefits of an auto-update system

An official told the publication that an auto-update system to update DigiLocker documents via Aadhaar will most importantly "save departments time and costs, and eliminate the menace of fake documents."

It will also benefit citizens who frequently move due to their jobs. Notably, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the development of a similar system during the Union Budget presentation last month.