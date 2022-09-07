UpGrad CEO Arjun Mohan travels to office in tractor as rain continues to keep Bengaluru flooded

The incessant rains in Bengaluru have crippled the lives of the residents. As the water-clogged roads make it absolutely impossible for the commuters to wade through, the residents are coming with conventional ways to commute. Tractors, which were a rather unwanted sight in a high-tech city like Bengaluru, have now been chosen as the preferred mode of transportation. The Benagluru rains have not only hampered the daily activities of the general public, but some high-profile people, like the CEOs of top tech companies, have been forced to ditch their luxury cars for tractors to travel in the city.

Arjun Mohan, who is CEO of edtech company UpGrad, shared in a Linkedin post that he had to take the help of a tractor to cross waist-deep water and hitch rides from passing bikers to reach his office. He also posted a video of the water-clogged roads of Bengaluru. Sharing the video, Mohan wrote on Linkedin, "State of Bangalore after yesterday's rains. Entire area around Bellandur and are Outer Ring Road is submerged and apartments are without power or water. I had to walk 7 km, take a tractor to cross waist-deep water and hitch rides from passing bikers to reach office. Quite an adventurous day and looks like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka govt has decided to do everything to keep us healthy with all the walking ."

Mohan further added that the place where he had shot the video is home to some of the biggest tech brands in the world. "Their Indian HQ with the best coders are located here and the area contributes to double digit per cent of India's software exports. It's also one of the fastest growing cluster for product companies in India," he added.

Earlier, Gaurav Munjal, CEO of edtech company Unacademy, shared a video of his pet and family being rescued in a tractor from a submerged society. Elaborating on the situation in Bengaluru, Munjal called it "bad" and asked everyone to stay safe. He even asked people to message him in case they needed help.

On September 5, a deluge of IT employees in Bengaluru commuted using tractors to the office because they could not afford to take leave. Sharing her plight, a female employee working in an IT firm told ANI, "We cannot take so many leaves from the office, our work is being affected. We are awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50.