Vi prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls, daily 4GB data, and more under Rs 300

Vodafone Idea lost a lot of subscribers after it hiked the tariff of its prepaid plans. A lot of subscribers who could no longer afford Vodafone's hiked prices moved to Reliance Jio, which is a lot cheaper than Vodafone Idea and Airtel. However, in a bid to regain its clout, Vodafone Idea has rolled out lots of services. The most recent being the Vi Games, which was launched soon after Vodafone launched its streaming services. But nothing would attract the subscribers as much as cheaper prepaid plans would. However, that is one area where Vodafone does not have much respite to offer considering it is reeling under heavy losses in the market.

Keeping all the woes aside, there are prepaid plans under Rs 300, which offer daily data benefits, unlimited calling, and other benefits. Although you would not have as many options as you would find in Reliance Jio for under Rs 300, here are some of the plans that would certainly appease the Vodafone subscribers.

Vodafone has a Rs 239 prepaid plan that offers 1GB of daily data every day. The prepaid offers 1ooSMS per day and truly unlimited calling. The pack has a validity of 24 days only. The prepaid plan does not come with any additional benefits like a free subscription to Vi Movies, Disney+ Hotstar, and others.

If you need a plan with more validity, then there is a Rs 269 prepaid plan which offers 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. The 269 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers a free subscription to the Rs 239 prepaid plan, which only has a validity of 24 days and does not offer any added benefits.

Now if you want more data per day, then there is a plan which is priced at Rs 249. The prepaid plan offers daily data benefits of 1.5 GB per day. It offers 100 SMS per day along with unlimited calling. However, the prepaid plan only has a validity of 21 days. The prepaid plan also comes with a free subscription to Vi Movies.

There is another plan which is priced at Rs 219. The prepaid plan offers daily data benefits of 1GB of data per day, along with 100 SMS per day and truly unlimited calling. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 21 days. The prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Vi Movies.

Then there is a plan priced at Rs 299. The prepaid plan comes with daily data benefits of 1.5 GB of data per day, 100SMS per day, along with unlimited calling. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The best bit about this plan is that it comes with the Binge all-night feature, which lets users surf, stream, share all they want from 12 midnight to 6 am without pack deduction, at no extra cost. It also comes with weekend data rollover and up to 2GB of backup data every month, at no extra cost. The prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Vi Movies.