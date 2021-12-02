Vivo S12 Pro leaked showing triple cameras, display notch

According to a tipster on Weibo, the Vivo S family is about to get some new members. The Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro are scheduled to arrive soon, and the latter has appeared in an official-looking render, accompanied by some specs.

Two Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2162A and V2163A were spotted at the TENAA and 3C certification sites in China. These phones are dubbed to be the new Vivo S12 series, set to debut later in December. A new post on Weibo has revealed the renders and other key details of the alleged Vivo S12 Pro.

The Vivo S12 Pro will stick to a notched screen. If the leaked photo is to be believed, the upcoming Vivo S12 Pro will feature a curved-edged design with a premium look and feel.

It looks like the Pro model will pack an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. More importantly, one can see the cutout for dual selfie cameras on the display. The rear-facing camera module house a triple camera unit and an LED flash. Its right edge has a volume rocker and a power key.

It is speculated that Vivo S12 Pro has a 50 megapixel Samsung JN1 primary selfie camera. It is likely to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel lens.

The 3C certification of the Vivo S12 Pro notes 44W rapid charging support. That said, the battery of the smartphone is still under wraps - but one can expect it to be around 5,000 mAh.

Currently, not much is known about the launch of the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. To note, Vivo introduced the V10 series earlier this year in China. The new Vivo S12 series could come as an upgrade to this, which could launch later this month.

A noted leaker who goes by the name Arsenal, suggests that the Vivo S12 series will launch around the same time as the Oppo Reno 7 series. While the upcoming Oppo phones will have flat displays, Arsenal claims that the new Vivo phones will come with curved screens.

In related news, Vivo Y55 5G specifications have been spotted on the benchmark website Geekbench. The smartphone is expected to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing also mentions that the device is running on Android 12, and the device could feature the company's FunTouchOS on top.