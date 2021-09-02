Vivo X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ global launch date set for September 10

Vivo has revealed the global launch date of its X70 series. Three new devices under the series - Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ will mark their debut on September 10. The global launch date will follow the launch of the new Vivo smartphones in the company's home country China on September 9.

Successor to the Vivo X60 series, the new Vivo flagship lineup will feature Zeiss optics and AMOLED displays. The two Pro models will also feature Zeiss T* Coating that will avoid the effect of flares, stray light and ghosting. Vivo has confirmed that the devices will ship with Origin OS, an upgrade to Vivo's earlier operating system Funtouch OS.

The announcement has been made through Vivo's global website. A dedicated page for the X70 series drops some hints on how the devices have shaped up. Though we already know much about what to expect from the new Vivo smartphone series. We will get to that later.

As for what the website shows, the camera module of the Vivo X70 Pro can be seen in full glory. X70 Pro will be next to the Pro+ model which will be the company's new flagship product. Both the devices will feature a quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics. The module has a neat arrangement of lenses with LED flash placed alongside in a vertical strip.

On the webpage, Vivo also depicts the kinetic wallpaper on OriginOS, that will feature on Vivo X70 lineup. The wallpaper will react to the user's activities and environment and keep on changing accordingly. The image also helps us have a look at the device's curved display with a punch-hole selfie shooter.

Other than this, Vivo shares some images clicked through the X70 Pro's camera and we might say they look quite impressive.

From what we know about the upcoming Vivo smartphones already, X70 Pro+ will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will likely be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and come with the company's first ISP chip called V1. Vivo says that this dedicated chipset is likely to improve the image processing capabilities of the smartphone substantially. Another highlight might include a 66W charging support for the Vivo X70 Pro+.

As for the lower variants in the series, the X70 and X70 Pro are likely to be powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset. These might feature a 6.5-inch and a 6.56-inch AMOLED display respectively, which is rumoured to be a flat panel for the base Vivo X70 and curved for the other two smartphones.