Vivo Y21 With 5,000 mAh battery, HD+ display launched for Rs 15,490

Vivo has launched Vivo Y21 as its new mid-range smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 15,490, the smartphone boasts of a large battery, a sleek design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Measuring just 8 mm in thickness, Vivo is hailing the Y21 as the "segment's slimmest 5000 mAh battery smartphone." Within the sleek form factor, the device has been equipped with decent specifications at its budget. Vivo is also offering some introductory offers on the smartphone for the time to come. Here is a look at these and the new Vivo smartphone in detail.

Vivo Y21 price and availability

Vivo Y21 will be available in two memory options, one of which comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The other variant, which will be available at a later date, will feature 64GB storage.

The 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 15,490. The price for the other model has not been announced yet. Vivo Y21 will retail in two colour options — Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow.

The device will be available across Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting August 20, 2021.

Vivo has put up launch offers on the Y21, including Rs 500 cashback on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards till September 30. There are benefits of up to Rs 7,000 for Jio users on the device's purchase. Online buyers can avail up to Rs 500 exchange bonus and no-cost EMI options up to 9 months.

Vivo Y21 specifications

Vivo Y21 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600×720 pixels) LCD screen that sports a waterdrop notch at the top. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Memory options are as mentioned above, though it should be noted that the storage is further expandable upto 1TB using an external microSD card. Vivo has also brought in its Extended RAM 2.0 technology on the Y21 which makes use of up to 1GB idle ROM space.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W Fast Charge capability. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano), 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz WiFi and more.

Optics onboard comprise a dual lens-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel super macro camera lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Camera features include Super HDR, Face Beauty, Filters, Bokeh and more.

The dimensions measure at 164x76x8mm and the phone weighs at 182 grams. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a liquid cooling solution to keep it cool during use.