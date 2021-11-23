Vivo Y76 5G with triple rear cameras launched: Price and specs

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant recently launched the Vivo Y76S 5G smartphone in China, and now the company today launched its next Y series phone- Vivo Y76 5G. The tech giant had earlier confirmed that it will launch the Y76 in Malaysia on November 23.

Before it's imminent launch, the new Vivo Y-series handset had appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number V2124. The new Vivo Y76 5G smartphone has been priced at MYR 1,299 (approx. Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant.

The Vivo Y76 5G has scored 565 points in single-core testing and 1,748 scores in multi-core testing. As per the Geekbench listing, Vivo Y76 5G boots Android 11 out of the box with Vivo's FunTouch OS skin on top. It has been unveiled in Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space colour options.

The smartphone will likely get a 6.58-inch Full-HD + LCD with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The processor has a maximum clock speed of 2.20GHz.

Vivo Y76 5G comes with a water drop style notch display. It has a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper with f/2.4 aperture. In the front, the Y76 gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

It is powered by a 4100 mAh battery supporting 44W Flash fast charging, a side-facing fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, FM Radio, USB OTG, and dual-SIM slots.

To recall, Vivo Y76S 5G was launched in China last week for CNY 1,799 (approx. Rs 21,000) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

To recall, the Vivo Y76S that was launched this month has a 6.58-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Vivo Y76s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Y76s runs Android 11 and is powered by a 4100mAh battery. The Vivo Y76s supports proprietary fast charging.