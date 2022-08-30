Vodafone Idea might take a little longer to roll out 5G services, here is what we know

It seems that Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers will have to wait a little longer to use 5G services. Reliance Jio and Airtel have announced that the 5G services will be rolled out during Diwali this year, which basically means in October. Vi hasn't given any clarity on when it plans to release 5G services, but it did confirm that it will reach out to most users between 2023 and 2024. Here's everything we know so far about Vi 5G launch timeline.

According to a report from ET Telecom, Vodafone Idea might take a little longer to release 5G services. The telecom company is currently having some financial issues, and it is still in talks with external investors for the funds.

The company is also in talks with several vendors for 5G procurement. Once Vi manages to arrange funds, then we can expect Vi to launch 5G in India. There is no information on how many months Vi will take to release 5G. If the telecom company takes longer than Jio and Airtel, then there are chances that it might lose more customers as a lot of people might want to experience faster speeds as soon as possible.

Besides, just yesterday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani finally announced the rollout timeline for the 5G services. The exact date is still unknown, but you at least know when 5G services will be made available in India. Jio users will be able to experience it by the end of October. This year, Jio 5G services will first be rolled out to 4 four metro cities. These include Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

Ambani has also made a big claim that Jio 5G services will reach every corner of India -- towns, taluks, and tehsils by December 2023. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel are yet to reveal the price of 5G plans, and you can expect the announcement for the same in October this year.

