Vodafone Idea rolls out four new prepaid plans under Rs 700, check all details

Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea, on Thursday rolled out four new prepaid plans. These prepaid plans are priced at Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666 and Rs 699. The plans are available in all telecom circles and are visible on Vi's website as well as the app and users can avail these recharge plans right away. The development comes weeks after Vodafone Idea announced tariff hikes for its prepaid plans. Vodafone Idea is the only telco which has retained its Disney+ Hotstar streaming prepaid plans when other telecom operators have hiked their OTT prepaid plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 155 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1GB data and gives 24 days validity. It comes with unlimited calls and 300 SMS. Vi is already offering a prepaid plan priced at Rs 149 that gives 1GB data and has a validity of 21 days. The plan offers unlimited calls but does not give any calling benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 239 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea or Vi gives 1GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea Rs 666 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It also comes along with access to Vi movies and TV for 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Binge All Night Benefits, Weekend Data Rollover benefits and Data Delights offer.

Vodafone Rs 699 prepaid plan: This plan from Vodafone Idea offers 3GB daily data and has a validity of 56 days. It also comes with access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan are identical to the above-stated plan.

