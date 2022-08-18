Voltas is offering discount on ACs: here are the discount and exchange offers

Summers are all set to bid adieu and it's time to shut down the AC's. It's also the perfect time to look for off-season sales and discounts on air conditioners, as several companies are up to provide discounts and offers on their products.



Voltas has announced the sale under its "Azadi Mahotsav" offer under which it is offering huge discounts on Voltas and Voltas Beko products, reported Aaj Tak. The sale is active till August 21 and customers can avail big discounts and exchange offers. The company is also giving cashbacks on select credit and debit cards.



If you are also planning to purchase an AC and are searching for good deals and exchange offers, then this deal might intrigue you. Here are all the details of the ongoing Voltas sale on its ACs.



Voltas sale offer on ACs

Voltas's new sale is giving discounts and offers to customers purchasing a new split AC in exchange of their old one. Customers can benefit from savings on Voltas and Voltas Beko items during this special sale. This sale is available to you through August 21.



The sale is available on Voltas' exclusive channel shops and exclusive brand outlets. The company is also offering multiple finance offers on Voltas and Voltas Beko products along with a 5-year comprehensive warranty. In addition, the company is also offering easy EMI finance options through NBFC helping customers in purchase though easy installments.



Reliance Digital also offered huge discounts on AC under the recently ended Digital India Sale. The company gave up to 60 per cent on the available products. In case you missed out that off-season sale, then you can definitely check out the Voltas AC sale on Voltas and Voltas Beko Products.

