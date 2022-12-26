Waiting for 5G? Millions of Indians may not be able to get 5G support anytime soon

India is heading towards a nationwide 5G roll out at a rapid pace. Leading telecom operators Jio and Airtel have already deployed fifth-generation network connectivity across more than 50 Indian cities within the 3 months of the launch of 5G. Meanwhile, central headed BSNL is also planning to launch its 5G services in the country by August 2023. Millions of people across the nation will soon be eligible to use the faster network services for streaming, gaming and other online work. However, amid all the deployment, people living near airports might not be able to enjoy 5G even in 2023.

Reports suggest that the radio frequency spectrum used to deploy 5G i.e C-Band 5G is likely to impact the radio altimeters of aircrafts. Fearing possible accidents or damage, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has ordered telecom operators not to install 5G base stations near airports. DoT has reportedly sent a letter to telcos not to install C-band 5G base stations within the 2.1 km range of Indian airports. In addition, a buffer area should be covered from both ends of the runway and 910 metres from the centerline of the runway with immediate effect.

The order has been rolled out citing the possible impact of C-Band 5G on the radio (radar) altimeters of aircraft. The change in radio altimeters can possibly impact take-off and landing and even in-air navigation. "The telecom service providers (TSPs) are advised that in the area 2,100 meters from both ends of the runway and 910 meters from the center line of the runway of Indian Airports shall have no 5G/ IMT base stations in the 3,300-3,670 MHz," the official letter by DoT reads.

Notably, the DoT has imposed the restriction until the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) completes the replacement of all aircraft Radio Altimeters filters from old aircrafts. "It is expected that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will proactively ensure the above in a time-bound and expeditious manner. DGCA is requested to inform DOT as soon as the above task is complete to enable lifting of the restrictions," the letter further reads.

While the replacement will take time, the restriction on 5G will affect millions of people residing near airports. On top it will impact the deployment of 5G as Airtel has already established its 5G base stations at airports in Nagpur, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Guwahati and Pune.

Distinctly, countries like South Korea, Japan and countries across Europe are successfully offering 5G without any reported interference with aircrafts However the concern was raised by US after witnessing several incidents of aircraft system failure. In January 2022, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in US, warned that potential interference of 5G band could affect sensitive airplane instruments such as altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.

As for 5G deployment in India, The aviation ministry has provided a buffer and safety zone sketch to telecom providers to follow mitigation measures while deploying C-band 5G spectrum in and around airports. In the meantime, they are also replacing the existing equipment with new, updated variants so that the country can move forward with the PAN-nation rollout of 5G safely.