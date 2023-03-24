Want an iPhone mini-sized Android phone? This company is making one

Do you also like small phones? But in an era when the smartphone market is dominated by large screen phones, finding compact phones can be difficult. That said, the options are primarily limited in the Android ecosystem as Apple has launched its iPhone mini series, which it discontinued with the launch of the iPhone 14 series and replaced the "mini" with the iPhone 14 Plus. However, the smartwatch maker Pebble is now working on an Android smartphone that is as compact and tiny as the iPhone 13 mini is.

To recall, the founder of Pebble, Eric Migicovsky, started a campaign called The Small Android Phone project in May 2022. His goal was to encourage big smartphone companies like Google and Samsung to create high-quality, small smartphones.

After almost a year, the project has become a team effort to design and produce a small smartphone that Eric and other fans of compact phones want. The project has received 38,700 signatures so far, according to a report by The Verge.

Eric, in a blog post, said that since no Android smartphone companies have taken cognisance of his request, he is now taking the matters into his own hands. After manufacturing smartwatches for years, Pebble may soon venture into the smartphone market with a compact yet powerful Android phone.

"It's increasingly clear that a small premium phone is not on any OEM roadmap. So I've decided to take matters into my own hands. My goal here is to rally other fans of small phones together and put pressure on Google/Samsung/anyone to consider making a small phone.If you want a small premium Android phone, this may be your last chance (ever?) to help bring back the phone category that we love," he said in a blog post.

The Small Android Phone project is being extensively discussed on a Discord channel. The team that is reportedly building the smartphone is discussing how to find a display, pick a chip, and design the body of the small smartphone. They are also planning how to get the money they need to make the phone a reality.

The team includes people who used to work for Pebble, like Chris Hendel and Alex De Stasio, as well as Susan Holcomb, who used to be a data scientist but is now a writer.

In a YouTube video, De Stasio showed sketches of what the small Android smartphone could look like. He thinks that the camera bump on the phone is very important to the phone's appearance, so he wants to make sure it's unique and recognizable.



