What is Bulli Bai app, what is its link to Sulli Deals, and how GitHub is involved: Story in 10 points

The Bulli Bai app has created a lot of controversy in recent days. And although it has been called an app, it is not strictly something that one can download from Apple iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Irrespective of that, though, it is no less malignant. The Bulli Bai app is basically a harassment tool created by some — a few of whom have been arrested now — to target Muslim women on social media. It is a tool that purports to "auction" Muslim women. It was hosted on GitHub, a code-sharing website before it was taken down.

So, if Bulli Bai is not an app, then what is it? And what about Sulli Deals? That too was an app, or was it? Let's explain.

1- The right way to describe Bulli Bai would be to call it a tech tool, basic but malignant and hateful, which has been created with one explicit purpose: harassing women. Bulli Bai is not an app because you can't download it from an app store like Apple iOS App Store or Google Play Store. It is not even a traditional computer app (aka application) because it could not be downloaded or installed on a computer.

2- If not an app, then what was it? Bulli Bai was a piece of code hosted on GitHub. It was executable, like a gallery would be, so it did function like an app. But it was also fairly basic code. The purpose was not to provide any functionality, so to speak in tech terms. The purpose was to harass and intimidate Muslim women by putting out their details and photos (taken from social media profiles) in one place and attaching a "price tag" to these profiles.

3- This is not the first time such a tool has been created and hosted on GitHub. Earlier, a similar Sulli Deals was uploaded on GitHub. It was created in July. It sparked outrage on social media and led to complaints to Delhi Police. But no one was arrested at that time.

4- It is possible that the same people who created Sulli Deals are behind Bulli Bai. Cops have now arrested four people — 2 by Mumbai Police and 2 by Delhi Police — in connection with Bulli Bai. One person, Aumkareshwar Thakur, has been arrested in connection with Sulli Deals from Indore.

5- Bulli Bai was created in November last year and updated during New Year's Eve to put up hundreds of Muslim women on an "online auction". According to reports, the pictures included in the app belonged to Muslim women active on social media, including prominent journalists, activists, and artists.

6- The alleged mastermind, Niraj Bishnoi, of Bulli Bai has been arrested and brought to Delhi from Assam by the Delhi Police. Three more people — Mayank Rawal, Vishal Kumar Jha and a 19-year-old woman from Uttarakhand — have also been arrested.

7- The Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals were developed using GitHub, which is an open-source platform. The app was not available via Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

8- In both instances of Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai, GitHub has been at the center of it. The company, which is owned by Microsoft, took down the malignant code and the campaign, although it is yet to explicitly offer any statement on what it is doing to stop a repeat of something like this.

9- Instead, GitHub has issued a boiler plate statement that notes, "GitHub has longstanding policies against content and conduct involving harassment, discrimination, and inciting violence. We suspended a user account following the investigation of reports of such activity, all of which violate our policies."

10- One interesting bit, at least so far, about the people who are allegedly behind Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals is that they are college students. They were all active on social media and there are allegations that they were part of hate groups that systematically target social media users with abuse and harassment. Cops in Delhi have also revealed that Bulli Bai mastermind Niraj Bishnoi was in touch with Sulli Deals creator Aumkareshwar Thakur.