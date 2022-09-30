What is UPI Lite and how to set it up on BHIM app

Covid-19 has given a big boost to online transactions done using UPI-based apps. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized real-time payments in India. UPI has taken over the traditional payment methods including IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer), and RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement).

According to data shared by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), around 6 billion transactions were processed through UPI in July 2022, which is the highest since 2016. It was reported that Rs 84.15 lakh crore worth of transactions were conducted by UPI in 2021 and 2022. The value is five times the amount which is processed through debit and credit cards altogether.

However, with lakhs of transactions recorded every minute, people are facing lower transaction processes and many more problems. UPI is facing technical glitches and rejection rates higher than normal in the past months. Data by NPCI also revealed that nearly three-fourths of UPI payments are of smaller value. To improve the functioning and revolutionaries of the UPI payments ahead, NPCI launched the UPI Lite.

What is UPI Lite?

UPI Lite is an 'on-device wallet' feature by NPCI to allow users to make small-value payments offline. So, the new UPI Lite feature makes payments more efficient and reduces the load on the banking system.

UPI Lite can only be used for low-denomination transactions. The feature is curated to process transactions of value under Rs 200. At first, people will only be able to pay, and one won't be able to transfer money transfers. In the future, UPI Lite Phase-2 will be launched to support credit transactions as well.

It is important to note that users can add a maximum of Rs 2,000 to the UPI Lite app balance at any point. Additionally, the UPI Lite can make payments even in an offline mode, but you will need the internet to add balance to your UPI Lite account. Furthermore, the feature will also allow transactions with a maximum value of Rs 200 each.

How to set up UPI Lite in BHIM app

Step 1: Go to Play Store or App Store and Download BHIM app.

Step 2: Open and log in to the app.

Step 3: If your bank account is not linked or set up, then add the details of the bank.

Step 4: Scroll down in the app and click on the UPI Lite.

Step 5: Read the details and tap on the 'Enable Now' button to turn on UPI Lite.

Step 6: Now, you can add up to Rs 2,000 to your UPI Lite e-wallet.

Step 7: Select the bank account and add the money to your wallet.

Step 8: Tap on the 'Enable' UPI Lite button.

Step 9: Enter your UPI PIN. Your UPI Lite e-wallet will now be activated.