WhatsApp Beta for Windows can now be downloaded from Microsoft's Windows app store

WhatsApp has been long-rumoured to be working on standalone apps for Windows and Mac users. However, the beta version of the WhatsApp Windows app is now available for download. The beta version of the Windows app can be downloaded from Microsoft's Windows app store. As per reports, It's a Universal Windows Platform app, so you would not have to connect your phone to use the Windows app.

As per GSMArena reports, the beta version of the app can be downloaded from Microsoft's Windows app store. The Windows app for WhatsApp comes with features including a new writing pad and support for multi-device functionality. The app is based on the Universal Windows Platform which means that in order to use the WhatsApp beta app for Windows, you will not need your phone in a working condition. The app is currently in beta, so one can expect WhatsApp to add more features or remove some existing ones.

The WhatsApp features tracker says that users will have to link their WhatsApp account from "Linked Devices" using a QR Code after installing the app. The chats will start to be in sync, and you can finally use and test the new beta app.

WhatsApp is in the beta stage so some features (like archived chats, status updates, stickers) are missing: they will be added in the next updates.

You can also see a new Feedback button, so you can imagine that WhatsApp is interested to get feedback from you.

The whole idea behind introducing a standalone app for Windows is to enhance the experience for users. Desktop users will no longer have to connect their phones every time for using WhatsApp on the Web.

Wabetainfo had cited a recent tweet that provides a preview of the upcoming feature. The WhatsApp desktop app can be seen on a Windows 11 platform in an image shared by Twitter user ALumia_Italia. The screenshot shared by the Twitter user provided a glimpse into a clutter-free and cleaner interface for WhatsApp on Windows 11. The apps on the Windows app also look different. Similar things can be expected on WhatsApp for MacOS as well.

WhatsApp is also working on a separate app for Macs. The WhatsApp features a tracker has reported that the apps are being made for both macOS Catalyst and UWP.