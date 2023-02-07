WhatsApp could release 3 major features soon: Original photo quality, and more

WhatsApp is working on a lot of features for both Android and iOS. While the platform already offers sufficient features to keep people hooked to the app for exchanging messages and other things, it still seems to have a lot of ideas to make WhatsApp a better app. The platform is working on original photo quality sharing option and other features, which are visible in the beta version of the app. Here is a quick look at three major features that WhatsApp could release soon.

Original photo quality

WhatsApp will soon let you share images in their original size, which will be one of the biggest update. Currently, the platform compresses the image quality for two reasons. This saves your mobile data and even helps you share the images at a faster rate. But, this compromises the quality of an image and so people find different ways to share high-resolution photos.

WhatsApp could soon make it easier for people to not go through the extra step of sharing high-end images. The app will provide an option to select original quality before sharing the images with anyone. This won't be available by default for images because this will use up a lot of your mobile data. So, the messaging app will reportedly give quality options before you share images with anyone.

It is currently unknown when this feature will arrive, but WaBetaInfo has reported that WhatsApp plans to offer in a future update. The beta testers of WhatsApp could use this feature if it is visible.

Media sharing limit increased

WhatsApp now lets beta testers share up to 100 images with contacts. According to the details shared by WaBetaInfo, people who are using the beta version of the app can share a lot of images in one go. Currently, the limit is set to 30 and if WhatsApp users have hundreds of images to share of some event, then they have to repeat the process of sharing images because the sharing limit is pretty low. The limit of 100 could offer a big relief to those who like clicking a lot of photographs and exchanging them with friends on WhatsApp.

The feature has been spotted in the latest Android 2.23.4.3 beta update. The same will be made available to all the users in a future update, as per the cited source.

Transfer chat history more seamlessly

WhatsApp will allow you to transfer chat history to a new Android phone without using Google Drive. Users will be able to just use QR codes to transfer chats. So, one won't be required to first back up chats to Google Drive and then go through the transfer method. The screenshots shared by WabetaInfo revealed that people will just need to open the chat transfer section in the app (on new phone) and use the old phone's camera to scan the QR code which will be visible on the new device.

It is unknown when this feature will be released for the stable version of WhatsApp. The cited source is claiming that WhatsApp plans to offer this update in a future update. But, the exact launch timeline is unknown.