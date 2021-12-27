WhatsApp got some new features in 2021, the most useful of them were these 5

The Meta-owned short messaging application, WhatsApp is by far the most popular messaging app in the world. It has more than 2 billion (200 crores) users. WhatsApp is used by millions of people around the world daily for communication, conducting business activities, and more

WhatsApp is constantly updating and this year the company introduced several new, useful and unique features in order to provide a more secure and enhanced user experience. Let's take a closer look at 5 of the most useful features introduced by WhatsApp in 2021.

WhatsApp View Once photos and videos: An important feature that WhatsApp rolled out to its users is called View Once. This feature enables WhatsApp users to share images and videos that disappear from the chat after they've been opened. This feature gives users even more control over their privacy. Like chats, View Once media files are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Joining Missed Group Calls: This is a very useful feature as many times we are not able to join group calls initially due to whatever reason and wish to join them later. You might have noticed that WhatsApp displays a 'Tap to Join' option in the call log on WhatsApp, which lets you join an ongoing group call even if you missed it initially. So, you just need to tap on that option to join the call. One will also notice an 'Ignore' button on the call info screen, which allows you to ignore a call and join it later from the Calls tab.

Transfer chat history from iOS to Android: Earlier this year, WhatsApp also added the ability to transfer chats from iPhone to Android devices. This is yet another useful feature and one can use it to securely move their WhatsApp chats. However, one will need a USB-C to lightning cable to use this chat history transfer feature. In addition to this, this feature is not visible to all Android phone users and one will find it on Samsung devices running Android 10 or higher. When WhatsApp introduced this feature, it promised that the same would also be made available for more Android devices in the near future.

WhatsApp End-to-end encrypted chat backups: More recently, WhatsApp rolled out end-to-end encryption to the chat backups on Android. With this chat, WhatsApp's Android users will be able to protect their chat backs on Google Drive with the same encryption technology that the company uses to protect the conversations on its platform.

Voice messages Preview: WhatsApp announced a new feature for voice messages that enables users to hear voice messages before sending them. Earlier, users did not have the option of playing back the voice messages as they had to be recorded and sent immediately.

Besides these useful and practical features, WhatsApp is also working on a new soon to be launched Communities feature. It will reportedly give admins more control over the smaller groups within their community. This feature appears to be inspired by Community on Discord. WhatsApp may also add users to join the Community through a shareable link. This feature is expected to be available in WhatsApp's iOS-based app soon.