WhatsApp group admins will soon be able to delete messages for everyone

WhatsApp has been working on a host of new features. The latest feature that the messaging app was recently spotted working on could be really useful for group chats. As per reports, WhatsApp is testing the feature to let group admins delete messages for everyone in a group. This means that the group admin can take a call about a message. The admin can keep or delete a message.

As per reports by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has released a new 2.22.1.1 update, which lets group admins delete a message for everyone in the group. The screenshot shows that when the message gets deleted it displays a message saying that "it was removed by an admin". No matter how many admins are there in a group, all of them will have the right to delete messages for everyone. The report states that the feature is yet to launch for beta testers.

"The good news is that WhatsApp is finally updating the process to delete messages, and groups admins will be able to delete any message sent in the group. Thanks to this feature, groups admins will also have more power to moderate WhatsApp groups, in a future update," the report said. It is not clear whether WhatsApp will consider a stable rollout of the feature or not.

Once rolled out, it would be easier for group admins to delete obscene or objectionable messages. It would also help admins in removing messages that go against the interest of the group.

A couple of days ago, WhatsApp was reportedly working on the possibility of extending the time limit of the 'Delete Message for Everyone' feature. Currently, users only have the option of deleting the message once sent after one hour, eight minutes and sixteen seconds. Soon users will get the option of deleting messages for everyone seven days after sending them.

WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo has reported that WhatsApp is now planning to change the time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes in a future update. Previously, it was also being speculated that WhatsApp will do away with the time limit bit and keep the option open for users to delete messages for everyone even after hours, days, years of sending them. But now WhatsApp is planning to modify the current time limit at a later date.