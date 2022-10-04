WhatsApp is now blocking screenshots for View Once photos

WhatsApp launched the View Once feature sometime back, but it was not implemented properly. The company introduced this feature with the aim to offer users more privacy. It allows you to send photos and videos that disappear from your WhatsApp chat after the recipient has opened them once. But, the platform also lets the recipient take a screenshot of the shared photo, which defeats the purpose of offering this feature in the first place.

It seems that WhatsApp has realized its mistake and is now making it correct. In the latest beta update, it has been discovered by WaBetaInfo that WhatsApp is now blocking the ability to take screenshots of the photos that have been shared using the View Once feature. The cited source has tested this feature and confirmed that the sender will never be alerted if an attempt is made to take a screenshot, but WhatsApp will block the ability to take screenshots, as part of its security policy.

As for the videos shared using the View Once feature, the platform will also prevent a user from enabling screen recording while checking the shared content. The latest update is applied automatically and people don't need to do anything. This is a great addition, considering this will offer privacy-conscious users some relief.

Though, one will also be able to click photos or record videos using a second phone. But, it is not WhatsApp's fault and the platform can't do anything about it. So, people are advised to be careful before sending anything using this feature.

Do keep in mind that the platform isn't blocking "Disappearing messages" because the new update is currently limited to only View Once images and videos. It is currently unknown when this feature will arrive to the stable version of the messaging app. At the moment, WhatsApp doesn't allow people to forward, export, or save any View Once image or video. The media doesn't get saved to the recipient's Photos or Gallery.