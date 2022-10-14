WhatsApp is testing edit button for Android, here are the details

WhatsApp has started testing the edit button for messages. The feature has been spotted in the latest beta version of Android, which suggests that the platform could soon roll it out for a stable version too if it works the way it is tended to. WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the feature, which shows that the app will display an "Edited" label on every message box to let the recipient know some changes have been made.

At the moment, there is no information on whether WhatsApp will send an alert if a message is edited. It is also unclear whether the messaging app will show the time or date of the edited message. The cited source claims that the platform will give only 15 minutes of time to a user to edit a message, which seems fair considering this option is being offered to users to correct the errors and not to change the whole message.

But, it is unknown whether WhatsApp will also add an option for users to check all the edited versions of a message because the introduction of the edit button will raise credibility issues. More details about this feature are expected to arrive soon. As of now, there is no information on when this feature will be rolled out for the stable version. It is visible in the 2.22.22.14 beta update version for Android.

Currently, people only have the option to delete messages in case any error is made and then re-write them. But, the issue is the app displays a tag, saying this message was deleted, which defeats the purpose of having this feature. The other person gets curious as to what could be the message.

Besides, other social media platforms like Twitter have also considered this idea and made it a reality. The micro-blogging site is testing the edit button feature, which is available in select regions. The platform recently announced that it would give only five chances to edit a tweet, which is a lot more than what WhatsApp is giving to users. Furthermore, Twitter has confirmed the edited tweets will appear on the platform with an icon, timestamp, and label to help people understand if the original tweet has been modified.