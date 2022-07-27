WhatsApp is working on Kept messages feature: what is it, how will it work?

WhatsApp is working on a host of features to enhance the user experience. The messaging app was recently spotted working on a new feature called the 'kept messages', which will help users in keeping the disappearing messages. The feature temporarily converts disappearing messages into a regular WhatsApp message so it can be kept in the chat even after its expiration. While this defies the whole logic of introducing a disappearing messages feature in the first place, WhatsApp is currently testing the feature and nothing has been finalized yet.

A per Wabetainfo, which tracks all the activities related to WhatsApp, has reported that WhatsApp is currently developing the feature. The website reports that a Kept message is a disappearing message which can be temporarily converted to a standard WhatsApp message, so it can be kept in the chat even after its expiration.

"Kept messages can be viewed within chat info in a new section called "Kept messages", and all people in the conversation can open this section. When disappearing messages are turned on in a certain chat, disappearing messages cannot be started but they can only be kept,"Wabetainfo reports.

As per the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp informs the users via a pop-up that anyone can keep and upkeep the message on the chat. However, in group chats, the group admin will have special powers to limit the feature. The feature is currently under development and it will not be made available to the beta users anytime soon but the preview of the feature was posted by Wabetainfo.

On a related note, WhatsApp is testing the possibility to forward messages to only one group chat at a time. WhatsApp had previously rolled out an update that allowed users to forward messages to one chat at a time. WhatsApp had set limits on forwarded messages to constrain virality. This move was announced after WhatsApp started labeling the messages that are forwarded multiple times with double arrows.

So if you are trying to forward a message with a forwarded label on it, it will no longer be possible to forward it to more than one group chat at a time. If you wish to go forward to more than one group chat, you will have to select the message and forward it again. However, this will only be possible if WhatsApp rolls out the feature.

