WhatsApp launches Valentine's Day 2023 sticker pack: How to download and send them as messages

It's Valentine's day and to help its users convey their love, WhatsApp has released some new Valentine's day stickers on its platform. Users can check out love or Valentine's special greeting stickers on their Android or iOS smartphone and send them for free to their loved ones.

You can also create your own personalised sticker to give your greetings more fun and a personal touch. Let's take a look at how to download, send and create Valentine's Day stickers on WhatsApp on Android phones and iPhones.

How to download WhatsApp stickers

- Open the WhatsApp app and select the chat where you want to send the valentine's day stickers.

- Now, tap on the smiley icon in the text bar and search for the stickers icon next to the GIF button.

- Next, tap on the stickers icon to see your saved or existing collection.

- To add more stickers or explore additional options, scroll to the bottom and click on "Get more stickers."

- You will be redirected to Google Play Store or App Store.

- In the app store download any Valentine's Day sticker pack of your choice.

- You can download third-party WhatsApp sticker apps like Sticker.ly, Sticker Maker + Stickers, Stickles, and Wsticker from the App Store.

- After the installation of the sticker pack is complete, open the app and select "Add to WhatsApp."

- Once the stickers are added to your WhatsApp sticker palette, you can send the stickers to your contacts.

While stickers on WhatsApp ads from third-party apps are cool, making your own personalised WhatsApp sticker is more fun. Here's how you can create your own special sticker.

How to create stickers on WhatsApp

- Edit a set of images in PNG or WebP format that you want to convert as stickers. Note that each image should have a transparent background.

- Now download a third-party app like Sticker Maker, Stickify, or Personal Stickers for WhatsApp.

- Open the app and tap on "Create a new sticker pack."

- Add the images you want to use as stickers to the pack.

- Now name your sticker pack and publish and add to WhatsApp

- After the sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, you can access it in the sticker section on WhatsApp chat.

Meanwhile, you can also send GIFs which are small motion pictures. To send GIFs on WhatsApp, here's the step-by-step guide-

How to send GIFs on WhatsApp

- Open WhatsApp app.

- Now open a chat or group chat.

- Tap the Stickers icon on the chat interface.

- Next, select the GIFs option from the available options next to the emojis.

- Use the search bar to look for a specific GIF or scroll through the recently used or favourite GIFs.

- Now, select the GIF you want to send.

- Tap the Send button to send the selected GIF to the chat.

You can also create your personalised GIFs using your videos. Here's a guide for the same.

How to create GIFs on WhatsApp

- Open WhatsApp on your iOS or Android smartphone.

- Now go to the chat window of the person or group you want to send a GIF.

- Click on the attachment option in the chat box and select Gallery.

- Browse your gallery and select the video you want to convert into a GIF.

- Trim the selected video to under six seconds in the preview window.

- Now tap on the GIF button that appears just below the timeline after trimming.

- Your video will be converted into a GIF.

- You can also add text or caption to the GIF and press the send button.

- The short GIF will also be saved in your gallery for future use.