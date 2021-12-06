WhatsApp new features: Five upcoming WhatsApp features you should be excited about

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is by far the most popular messaging app in the world. It has more than 2 billion (200 crores). WhatsApp is used by millions of people around the world daily for communication, conducting business activities, and more.

Among WhatsApp's several benefits is that this app is constantly updated, giving users the ability to try out new features. This year, we have already witnessed the rollout of some very handy new features like image editor for WhatsApp web, disappearing messages, and voice notes playback speed.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve constantly adding new features, here are some of the top features you can look forward to being added to WhatsApp in 2022.

New Time Limit for Disappearing Messages: WhatsApp introduced the disappearing messages feature last year. This feature when enabled automatically deletes messages from a chat. Until now, the disappearing messages feature automatically removes the message after seven days. However, WhatsApp may soon let users increase the time of disappearing messages up to 90 days.

Hiding last seen for select users: WhatsApp is trying out this new feature on WhatsApp Beta. This upgraded WhatsApp last seen feature will let you hide your last seen from specific contacts while retaining it for others.

Sticker Maker for Mobile App: WhatsApp also added the ability to create stickers to the web edition of the chat app sometime back. It will reportedly reach the mobile app as well soon. WhatsApp is apparently working on a shortcut that will allow users to swiftly forward stickers. The feature is presently being tested on WhatsApp's beta version. WhatsApp may allow iOS and Android users to create their own stickers soon.

Communities: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature called Communities. This feature will give admins more control over the smaller groups within their community. The feature that appears to be inspired by Community on Discord. WhatsApp may also add users to join the Community through a shareable link. This feature is expected to be available in WhatsApp's iOS-based app soon.

Message Reactions: This feature will expand the expressive possibilities while chatting. As the name suggests, users will be able to react to messages with an emoji without having to type every time. The feature is already available on other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. Initially, it is likely that users will be able to choose between 6 different emojis to react with.