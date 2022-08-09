WhatsApp now lets you hide your Online status, here is how

WhatsApp has announced the addition of three new features to offer users a more privacy-focused platform. The messaging app will now allow you to leave a group silently, which is a useful feature and will help you exit the family or any annoying group that you don't want to be a part of. WhatsApp is also implementing screenshot blocking for View Once messages, which will again help offer users some privacy. But, one of the biggest additions is the ability to hide your online status.

Yes, you read that right. For years, WhatsApp has allowed people to hide their Status, Profile Picture, and Last Seen, but there was never an option to hide your Online Status. In case you are not aware, WhatsApp displays an "Online" icon on the top of every chat whenever you open the messaging app to let you know if the other person is using the app or is offline.

With the addition of the new feature, you will now be able to hide whether you are online or offline. Now, you will be able to ignore some of your annoying friends or anyone else and use WhatsApp without letting them know if you are online or offline.

The company says the feature has been added for those who want to keep their online presence private. WhatsApp has confirmed that it will start rolling out the feature to all users this month. It is pretty easy to hide your Online Status on WhatsApp. You just need to open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Account > Privacy. Here, you will find a "Last seen and online" option on the top of the screen. You simply need to tap on that to access the feature.

You will see four options in Last Seen section, which are self-explanatory. These are Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts except, and Nobody. In Online status section, there will be two options Everyone and Same as last seen. So, if you want your online status from everyone, then you will have to select "Nobody" in Last Seen section and "Same as last seen" in the online status part.

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 10,000: Gadgets you can buy

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji