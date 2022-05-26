WhatsApp will stop working for select iPhones this year, but you shouldn't worry

Every year, WhatsApp ends support for select Android phones as well as iPhones and the messaging platform is doing exactly the same this year as well. The parent company Meta is now ending WhatsApp support for iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11. The development may scare iPhone users, but it shouldn't.

The reason primarily is that the iOS 10 and iOS 11 are old software versions and most of the latest iPhone models are running on the latest operating system. Currently, most of the latest iPhone models, from the iPhone 6 series to the latest iPhone 13, are running on the iOS 15 operating system. At the upcoming WWDC 2022 event earlier next month, Apple is expected to announce the next generation iOS version dubbed iOS 16.

This year, the WhatsApp support will end only for the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c, which are running on old iOS 10 or iOS 11 software. This obviously will not impact too many users, since most people use any of the latest iPhone models and not something as outdated as the iPhone 5 series, which was launched back in 2013.

However, it is still mandatory for all iPhone users to upgrade their phones running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 software version. To update the phone, users can simply head over to the Setting menu > About > Software update and install the latest available software. It should be the iOS 15 OS.

At the time of updating the phone, users should ensure to back up their data stored on the device or simply transfer it to iCloud. Additionally, since iOS updates are usually heavy, you should connect the iPhone to a stable WiFi network instead of relying on the mobile data at the time of installation.

Also read: | Best active noise cancelling earphones under Rs 10,000: Sony WF-1000XM3 and Oppo Enco X are top picks

Also read: | Best Inverter air conditioners under Rs 35,000 to reduce electricity bill

Also read: | Best 4G and 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and more