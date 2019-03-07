WhatsApp working on 'Advanced Search' feature; to help search multiple types of messages

WhatsApp is working overtime to give its users the best messaging experience. Some of the new features that people are waiting for from the Facebook-owned messaging service is the new Dark mode, group invitation, screen lock and many more. With WhatsApp becoming the principal mode of communication, one thing that any regular user of WhatsApp now wants is a great search feature which allows them easily to sift through thousands of messages. The good news is that WhatsApp is reportedly working on an 'Advanced Search' feature that will help you search multiple types of messages.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new Advanced Search feature will let users look for and search wide variety of messages. Users will also be able to use filters to make their search query more specific. The feature will help WhatsApp users to look for photos, audio and video files and even links. The Advanced Search feature will also allow the users to preview the search results and let them get a sneak-peak into the files without opening the options shown in WhatsApp results. However, preview for voice messages will not be available for now as it is still under development.

The new Advanced Search feature also reports the Search History of the user. This isn't permanent and this search history can be easily deleted using the "Clear" option. The new Advanced Search functionality could completely replace the existing search option, which is very rudimentary and is limited to text messages only. With the Advanced Search, if you are looking for 'photos', for example, all you need to do is to tap the option. The results will contain all the messages with an image in all chats. As mentioned earlier, the user would also be able to preview the files without opening the WhatsApp search results.

WhatsApp Advanced Search feature will be made available to WhatsApp beta users for iOS in the coming months. However, first they will have to join the TestFlight beta program via the TestFlight app. The app can be downloaded from the Apple's App Store.

