WhatsApp's new update may leave you embarrassed in front of family, friends; here's how

Facebook owned WhatsApp messenger is introducing a new feature on iOS devices that will let its users view video previews in the notification bar itself. At present, such notifications are displayed on the screen with the name of the sender and a short snapshot of the video.

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a site that keeps a close eye on WhatsApp developments. Presently, the feature is only available to iOS beta users having the WhatsApp 2.18.102.5 version installed.

"WhatsApp is rolling out the possibility to view videos directly in the push notification for any iOS beta user having the 2.18.102.5 version installed! It will be available soon for App Store users," WABetaInfo tweeted.

Meanwhile, not everyone is happy with this update announcement. The new update could also cause embarrassment to people who share personal and sensitive video content. This could be anything from a friend sending a funny video to a cute family video. But, it could also be something you don't want anybody to see. Post the update, a small clip of the video will be viewable from the lock screen of the phone. Earlier, WhatsApp had introduced similar preview functionality that allowed users to preview both images and GIFs.

Anyone who wishes to avoid any awkward moments would now have to customise their notification settings. By going into the settings, the user will be able to make changes to their preferences and avoid such video pop-ups. The user can also disable auto-download of media files.

WhatsApp hasn't confirmed when this feature will be released for all and in what form it will be made available. It is currently under development and the company could still make changes and allow users to have complete control over their privacy.

