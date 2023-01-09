Where is Alibaba founder Jack Ma and what is he up to?

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba group, is making a lot of headlines these days as it was recently announced that the billionaire will be giving up control of the Chinese fintech giant Ant group. "No shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control over Ant Group after the adjustment," the company had said in a statement on Friday.

According to a Reuters report, Jack Ma earlier possessed over 50% voting rights in the company, but after the adjustment, his share will fall to 6.2%.

Amidst all of this, the question that people have is, where is Jack Ma and what is he up to? The billionaire, who has managed to keep away from the public eye since November 2020, is in Bangkok these days, as per reports.

Recent appearance

Michelin-starred chef Supinya Jay Fai Junsuta posted a picture with the Chinese billionaire on Instagram. In the picture, the chef shares the frame with Ma, as the two look towards the camera with a smile. Supinya Jay Fai Junsuta captioned the photo, "Incredibly humble, we are honored to welcome you and your family to Jay Fai's."

As per a Reuters report, the local media says that Ma was at the restaurant with Supakit Chearavanont, Chairman of the Board of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL , Thailand's largest agribusiness group.

Thai media also reported that Ma attended a boxing match at Bangkok's Rajadamnern Stadium, where he posed with clenched fists for a photograph with Thai boxing champion Sombat "Buakaw" Banchamek.

Living in Tokyo?

In November 2022, reports surfaced that Ma had started living in Tokyo, Japan, instead of his home country. The reason for the same could be his controversial speech of October 2020, in which he accused Chinese State Banks of having a 'pawnshop mentality'. The billionaire had announced his retirement in 2019.

Who is Jack Ma?

Born on September 10, 1964, Jack Ma graduated with a degree in English in 1988. Before venturing in the world of fintech, he worked as an English teacher at the Hangzhou Dianzi University for two years.

After being rejected for more than 30 jobs, Jack Ma decided to launch his own company. In 1994, he started his first company, the Haibo Translation Agency, which, as the name suggests, offered English translation and interpretation services.

On June 28, 1999, Jack Ma, along with 17 other friends and students, founded Alibaba.com at his apartment. Initially launched as a B2B marketplace website, the Alibaba group made it big and evolved into one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies.

