Wife of Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu accuses him of fraud, Vembu blames his uncle for creating family crisis

Zoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday took to Twitter to post a lengthy thread, denying allegations that he was trying to cheat his wife, who had filed a case in a California court in January. In her complaint with the court, according to a report by Forbes, Vembu's wife Pramila Srinivasan noted that her husband had "abandoned" her and their "son with special needs" in the US in 2020. She then noted he also transferred some Zoho shares the couple owned "without ever telling me or asking my permission."

"My husband of 29 years abandoned me and his son with special needs in 2020," Srinivasan said in her filing. "(And) he decided to make fictitious transfers or 'sales' of our most valuable community asset to his family members without their paying any cash or other consideration, and without ever telling me or asking my permission."

In other words, the major allegations are two: One, that Vembu left his wife and their adult son with special needs behind in the US in 2020. And two, that he transferred some of the shares he owned to his relatives without discussing it with his wife. In California, according to Srinivasan's lawyer who spoke to Forbes, "the community property law does not allow a spouse during marriage to secretly dispose of assets without obtaining the other spouse's consent."

The Forbes report notes that while Vembu has run Zoho for close to two decades and is its co-founder as well as CEO, the company is mostly owned by his Radha (47.8 per cent stake) and his brother Sekar (35.2 per cent stake).

Hours later, Vembu took to Twitter to deny the allegations. In a highly personal thread, Vembu said that the allegations made in the Forbes report were not accurate and that his uncle Ram was the man orchestrating the family crisis.

Vembu tweeted:

"This is a deeply painful personal thread. My personal life, in contrast to my business life, has been a long tragedy. Autism destroyed our lives and left me suicidally depressed... My wife Pramila and I were in this fight against autism for over 15 years. She is a super mom and her passionate cause is curing our son of autism. As our son got older (24 today) I felt the endless treatments he was under were not helping much and he would be better off in rural India, closer to loving people and helping to lift up people. She felt I was giving up. Our marriage collapsed under that stress... Unfortunately the end of our marriage brought a new conflict. She is making unfounded allegations in court about my ownership interest in Zoho Corp and she has chosen to go to the press too. The matter is in court in the US, my filings are public."

He then added, "All of this mess was caused by my uncle Ram (my father's younger brother) living in the US, who I gave shelter to due to his terminal cancer, taking out his own long running frustrations with my father. He is doing that by spreading malicious rumours about me and my siblings."

It is important to note that Zoho is considered one of the most successful Indian tech companies. It offers software solutions to corporations and its main product — Zoho Office Suite — competes with similar products from the likes of Microsoft and Salesforce. Currently, the company is valued around $5 billion. In recent years, most notably after moving to India, Vembu has increasingly focused on highlighting Zoho's intent to hire local employees in India and creating employment and sustainable business practices in and around Chennai, including in rural areas.

At the same time, as evident from his Twitter timeline, Vembu has grown closer to BJP and RSS. According to the Forbes report, Vembu's uncle in his deposition in the California court noted that the Zoho CEO could enter politics. "Now that he has money, next thing is power," Vembu's uncle was quoted as saying in the report.