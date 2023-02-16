Wipro is offering 87 per cent variable pay to employees after firing over 400 freshers

Wipro in an email to employees announced offering 87 per cent variable pay to employees for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The email was sent by Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil to employees. The rollout of variable pay comes after Wipro fired over 400 freshers who failed in an internal test.

In the email, the Wipro Chief HR mentioned that employees across all bands from A to B3 whose payout is linked to the company's performance would get the variable pay. BusinessToday was the one to get hold of the email that the IT company sent to employees.

"Considering the overall performance, with the company multiplier at 1, the variable pay for Q3 FY2022-23 is 87 percent for all those whose pay-out is linked to overall company performance," the email the Wipro HR sent to employees read. The company also clarified that the variable applies to employees from the fresher to team-lead bands. "To drive our common goals, our business-linked variable pay-out is based on a quarter's performance against revenue, bookings, and operating margin," Govil added.

The Wipro HR further noted that for employees in Bands C1 (managers) and above, the variable pay will be according to the performance of the business unit they are part of. "For all others, the pay-out is based on their unit/function target achievement as per policy. And will receive a higher pay-out if they have exceeded their unit's target or lower if not," Govil wrote in the same mail. "For billable and DOP (Ops, Ops Support) employees, minimum Utilization or Contractual Performance Metrics (CPM) threshold of 50 percent is required for pay-out," the email further added.

Wipro noted that employees would get the variable pay credited to their bank account with the salary for February 2023.

The IT company recently terminated hundreds of freshers over poor performance. Wipro recently conducted an internal performance evaluation and freshers employees who scored the least were asked to leave. "We had to let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly even after training," the company said after letting go of hundreds of freshers.

"At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work. The evaluation process includes assessments to align employees with the business objectives of the organization and the requirements of our clients. This systematic and comprehensive performance evaluation process triggers a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain employees from the company," the company said after firing fresher employees.