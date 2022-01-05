Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is selling at Rs 21,499 and it is an offer you should consider

Xiaomi is planning to launch the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India on Thursday afternoon. It will be the latest mid-premium smartphone from the company and is likely to be positioned between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. So, it only makes sense for Xiaomi to give some offers on the existing smartphones. The smartphone maker is currently hosting the Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale during which a number of its existing smartphones are available with discounts.

The one we recommend you to consider is the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Launched only in September, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is selling for as low as Rs 21,499 during the Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale which will continue between January 4 and January 10, 2022.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is positioned in the mid-premium category alongside The OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, iQOO Z5 and others. The smartphone was priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at the time of launch while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model cost Rs 28,999.

The base variant can now be bought with a discount of Rs 5,500 during the Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. The offer is a combination of online payment and exchange deal. Xiaomi says that customers can get Rs 2,000 discount if they purchase the phone prepaid. That is if the payment is made using an online transaction mode. Then, there is an extra Rs 3,000 off in exchange for the old phones. Lastly, customers can claim Rs 500 off with Mi Reward.

The discount makes the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G worth considering. During our time with the phone, we found it great for content consumption. It features a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The panel supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and a touch samplin rate of 240Hz.

The display is probably the best at this price point. Xiaomi has given support for Dolby Vision on Netflix and the smartphone is also HDR 10+ certified. It is ideal for streaming content. A good addition here are the stereo speakers, which are loud and clear.

The phone also positions itself differently with a light and slim form factor. The phone comes in four colour options - Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, Jazz Blue and Diamond Dazzle. The phone is lightweight and slim as Xiaomi promises, but also has a broad design. The smartphone is easy to carry and handle.

The only major reason to skip this deal could be to wait for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The latter will bring 120W fast charging support to the phone. It will be the first smartphone from Xiaomi to support this charging tech in the country.

For context, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery which, again, is the same as the Mi 11 Lite and not the biggest considering the current standards. Is it enough though? For most users. The phone supports 33W fast charging.

The triple rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The camera performance is satisfactory and what you ideally expect from a mid-premium smartphone.

The main sensor captures good close-up and wide shots with ample detail and sharpness. The colours are largely true and look vibrant on the display.

Overall, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is an excellent deal at this price.