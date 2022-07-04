Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Leica-tuned cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi 12S Ultra has been launched alongside the Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro. The three new Android flagship smartphones come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Xiaomi has engineered the Xiaomi 12S series camera sensors in collaboration with Germany-based camera maker Leica. The

The Xiaomi 12S series is expected to launch soon in India. At the time of writing this, the Xiaomi 12S India launch details remain unknown. Meanwhile, let's take a look at the Xiaomi 12S series price, specifications and other details.

Xiaomi 12S price and specifications

Starting with the base flagship model, the Xiaomi 12S comes with a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The 12-bit display has 1100 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It comes with four storage options. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,100) and CNY 4299(roughly Rs 50,700). It also comes with 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options, which are priced at CNY 4699(roughly Rs Rs 55,400) and CNY 5199 (roughly Rs 61,300).

The Xiaomi 12S packs a 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, 50W wireless charging support and 10W reverse charging. It comes with Leica-tuned triple-cameras on the back. The phone has a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP tele-macro camera.

It comes with Harmon Kardon-tuned dual speakers. The phone also features Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. Xiaomi 12S runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Xiaomi 12S Pro price and specifications

Xiaomi 12S Pro sits between the 12S and 12S Ultra. It has a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has 1500 nits of peak brightness and supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos. It packs a 4600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Under the hood, the 12S Pro has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It comes in four storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The respective storage options are priced at CNY 4699 (roughly Rs 55400), CNY 4999 (roughly Rs 58,900), CNY 5399 (roughly Rs 63,600) and CNY 5899 (roughly Rs 69,500).

On the back, the 12S Pro has a triple-camera setup. It comes with a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. The phone also features a 32MP front camera.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra price and specifications

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 12-bit display has 1500 nits of peak brightness and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM under the hood. The phone has 512GB of internal storage in the top variant. Xiaomi has packed a 4860 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The phone also features Xiaomi's Surge P1 and G1 chips to ensure smooth performance and battery management.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera setup on the back features a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor. It is accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x hybrid zoom. There is also support for HyperOIS on the 12S Ultra for video recording. The phone has a 32MP front camera.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra price starts at CNY 5999 (roughly Rs 70,700) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options are priced at CNY 6499 (roughly Rs 76,600) and CNY 6999 (roughly Rs 82,500). The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes in Black and Green colours.