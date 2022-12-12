Xiaomi launches 13 & 13 Pro powered by new Snapdragon chip; Here's all you need to know

Xiaomi on Monday officially launched its flagship series of phones - Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro. These new smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with an iPhone-inspired camera system.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

This model will be available in white, black, green, and light blue colours. It will also have a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 1440p resolution (3200x1440p) with a 120Hz refresh rate. A major problem with phones and their display is their brightness in strong sunlight, this phone comes with an ambient colour temperature sensor that helps adjust the phone automatically to the colour temperature of the screen, depending on the external condition. The display has up to 1900 nits of peak brightness with HDR 10 mode turned on. It has a 4,820 mAh battery and supports a USB-C charger.

The phone offers 8/12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128/512GB of UFS 4.0-based internal storage. At the back, it has a 50-megapixel triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary 1-inch type Sony IMX989 sensor, a 50-megapixel 50mm telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera unit on the Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by Leica and can capture up to 8K resolution videos.

The Xiaomi 13 pro has two models - one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that costs 4,999 Yuan or about Rs 59,158 and the other one offers 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage for 6,299 Yuan or Rs 74,542, making it one of the most expensive Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 seems like a younger cousin of the Pro model. It pretty much offers similar features like the ambient colour temperature sensor with a brightness of 1900 nits and a triple camera set up with a 50-megapixel primary f/1.8 wide-angle camera. However, the device has a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

It has a 4,500 mAh battery that is also supported by a USB-C charger and a comparatively smaller screen than Xiaomi 13 Pro with a 6.36-inch display. It comes in four variants. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and costs 3,999 Yuan or Rs 47,324. It is followed by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that retails for 4,299 Yuan or Rs 50,874, there's also a model that offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is for 4,599 Yuan or Rs 54,424 and then there's the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB costs 6,299 Yuan or Rs 74,542.