Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime and new TWS launching this week, here is what to expect

Xiaomi is set to host another launch event on September 3, during which it will launch two new products Redmi 10 Prime and a new Redmi-branded TWS. The electronics maker has already confirmed both the products and has been teasing them for a while. Xiaomi has largely focused on the Note 10 series this year so far and the Redmi 10 Prime will provide interested buyers with an affordable option.

It will be the first smartphone to launch with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset in India. The new smartphone is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 which was launched in global markets. Meanwhile, the new Redmi TWS seem like the AirDots 3 which were launched earlier in China. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the name of the latter but, has teased few of its features on a microsite.

Both these products will be unveiled during an online event. Ahead of the launch, let's take a quick look at the pricing, features and specifications of the Redmi 10 Prime and TWS.

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. This will be the first smartphone to be launched in India to be powered by this chip. While other specifications have been kept under wraps, we have some idea about them as the phone has already been launched globally.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz AdaptivSync refresh rate and 2400×1080 pixel resolution. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 on top of it. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will also feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

It should pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10 Prime will run Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The pricing of Redmi 10 Prime will be unveiled during the launch event but, it should cost less than or around Rs 12,000.

Redmi TWS

Xiaomi has been more secretive about the Redmi TWS and has hardly revealed any features or specifications of the device. However, if the buds are a rebranded version of the AirDots 3, then they should come with a Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio codec for audio. It should have Bluetooth version 5.2 connectivity, up to 30 hours of battery life, USB Type-C port, and touch controls.

The new Xiaomi earbuds should also have features like as wear detection, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, voice assistant support and more. The pricing of new Redmi TWS will be unveiled during the launch event but, you can expect them to cost under Rs 3,000.