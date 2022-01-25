Xiaomi Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C tipped to launch in India soon

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C. Last year, the brand didn't unveil any entry-level smartphones and focused mostly on mid-range and premium offerings. Now, it is expected to launch new devices under Redmi A and Redmi C series. According to a report by Xiaomiui, the company has plans to bring these devices to India, China, and other global markets.

The Redmi 10A is reportedly codenamed as 'thunder' and 'light,' whereas the Redmi 10C has three codenames — 'fog,' 'rain,' and 'wind.' The cited source suggests that both the Redmi smartphones could be powered by a MediaTek chipset, similar to older versions.

They are expected to come with three cameras at the back. The setup could include a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 sensor or OmniVision OV50C sensor. It could be paired with an 8-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B or SC201CS macro camera. The rest of the details are still under wraps.

The upcoming Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C will likely be the successor to the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, respectively. The cited source claims that the new entry-level smartphones could be priced under Rs 12,000 in India. Currently, the Redmi 9A is selling for Rs 7,499 in India, which is the price for the basic 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 3GB + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 8,299.

The Redmi 9C is not available in India and was launched in Malaysia for MYR 429 (around Rs 7,500). This price is for 2GB + 32GB storage model. It should be noted that Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C, so one should take these details with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, the brand is gearing up to launch its Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9. The posters published by Xiaomi have revealed that the device will arrive with a quad rear camera setup. It is being suggested that the device may come with support for 4G connectivity, instead of 5G. Apart from this, the company will also unveil the Redmi Note 11 series in the global markets on January 26. The line-up may include Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.