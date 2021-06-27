Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 again gets a price hike, here are the new prices

Redmi had launched its Redmi Note 10 series smartphones in India with competitive pricing and decent specifications. The Redmi Note 10 is the most affordable device among the smartphones of its series. The device was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

However, just a few months after its release, the device already had its third price hike. Xiaomi debuted the Redmi Note 10 for Rs. 11,999 in the country. That price was for the variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of Internal Storage. The high-tier variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB variants costs Rs. 13,999.

However, both variants already had suffered from three price hikes. The device got its first price hike at the end of April. Xiaomi has increased the price of both variants by Rs.500. Hence, the device retailed for Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,499 up until the last few days.

On Wednesday, the handset received its second price hike. The price of the 6GB + 128GB variant was increased again by Rs. 500. Hence, it now costs Rs. 14,999. Just a few days later, the device is getting its third price hike.

This time around, the price of the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage is getting another Rs. 500 on its price. Now, this variant retails for Rs. 12,999. The new prices are already listed on Mi.com. Soon it will also reflect on the Amazon India website and offline stores. In a nutshell, Xiaomi India has increased the price of both the storage configurations of the Redmi Note 10 by Rs. 1,000 just within a few months.

The Redmi Note 10 was launched with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. At the front, the handset offers a punch-hole camera cutout design that accommodates a selfie camera sensor.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 and is expected to receive the MIUI 12.5 update soon.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.