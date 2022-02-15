Xiaomi wants to rule flagship smartphone market dominated by Apple and Samsung

Xiaomi is the undisputed king of the budget smartphone market in India and other markets, but now the smartphone maker wants to dominate the flagship space. Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun expressed his desire to dominate the flagship smartphone market via a post on Twitter's Chinese alternative Weibo. He said that Xiaomi is eyeing to step up its game in the flagship smartphone market. Globally, the flagship market space is dominated by smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung and even OnePlus.

Hinting at competing with the top brands like Apple and Samsung, Jun referred to it as "a war of life and death". "We aim t fully benchmark against Apple in terms of product and experience, and become China's biggest high-end brand in the next three years," he said. Jun also shared the company's investment plan for the next five years. He revealed that Xiaomi plans to invest 100 billion yuan in research and development in the next five years, the Android Headlines report says.

Currently, Xiaomi sells the Mi 11 as its flagship device in India. The company has launched three phones under the Mi 11 series, such as the Mi 11 Prot, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11. It was the first-ever phone to arrive with the mightiest Snapdragon 888 under the Hood. The smartphone features a huge 6.81-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a small cutout for the selfie camera. The Mi 11 houses a 4600mAh battery with 55W fast charging. The other MI 11 phones come with a slightly bigger 5000mAh battery.

The camera specifications for the three smartphones are more or less the same. The Mi 11 Ultra features a huge camera bump. It features triple 48, 48, and 50MP camera setup.

Xiaomi has also launched the Mi 12 series in China but it has not been launched in India yet. Xiaomi 12 is priced in China at CNY 3699 (about Rs 43,000) for the starting variant. This is a slightly lower price point than the cost of the base variant of Mi 11, which was CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,000).