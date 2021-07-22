YouTube launches Super Thanks feature that will allow viewers to pay money to creators

YouTube has launched a new feature that will allow viewers to pay money to support their favourite creators. The feature called Super Thanks ranges between $2 to $50 which is roughly between Rs 150 and Rs 3,370. Super Thanks will enable fans to interact with their favourite video creators by highlighting their comment in the comment section to which the creator can reply. The feature is available in 68 countries and will expand to eligible creators in Youtube partner programmes. Youtube notes that Super Thanks enables fans to support their favorite channels while giving creators access to a new source of revenue.

The Google-owned video platform launched similar features like Super Chat in 2021 and Super Stickers in 20219. Youtube allows fans to pay for exclusive content through channel memberships. Viewers can also pay for Super Chats on a live-streamed YouTube video to pin their comments to the top of the comment section. Now, Super Thanks will enable users to interact with creators beyond livestreams and premieres. Youtube notes that it has given some creators early access to Super Thanks and will roll the feature out for all users later this year.

"Fans watching YouTube videos can now purchase Super Thanks to express their gratitude and show support. They will see an animated GIF and, as an added bonus, get a distinct, colorful comment to highlight their purchase, which creators can respond to," Barbara Macdonald, Product Manager, Paid Digital Goods, noted in a blog post.



Video platforms like Instagram and TikTok enable creators to make money through the content they post on the platform. Twitter and Clubhouse are also looking at monetising their platforms. Twitter Blue will come with access to exclusive content that will make it stand out from regular Twitter users. It is not unknown to Twitter users who have been asking for an Edit button for the longest time. Twitter will give it's Premium Blue customers an Undo Tweet feature which will ease the woes of Twitter users looking to edit their tweets. It is however not clear to what extent this feature will edit a user's tweets. The changelog also notes that users will be able to Bookmark Folders.